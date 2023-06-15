James “Alan” Baker was born December 23, 1950, in Kenedy, Texas to parents Thomas Bennett “Buddy” Baker and Natalie Bain Baker. He grew up as the middle son of three boys. Alan graduated from Kenedy High School in 1969 where he played football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was voted Most Athletic and Most Handsome. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso on a football scholarship.
Alan worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone and AT&T. He started with SWB in 1974 in Austin where he met his wife, Barbara. Alan and Barbara married in March 1981 and welcomed their only child, Jessica, the next year. They transferred with AT&T to Dallas in 1984 and began their lives in Dallas’ Lake Highlands community. Alan’s love of sports continued as he coached Jessica’s childhood softball team. A severe heart attack in 1993 significantly shaped their lives from there, as he retired on disability.
Alan’s life had a different pace, but he loved spending time with his family. His love for the Texas Longhorns was strong, and he passed it on to his daughter Jessica who graduated from UT Austin’s civil engineering school. He enjoyed hunting with his brother, Tom, and fishing with his brother, Cliff. Alan loved traveling with his family, especially with the addition of his grandson Bennett who referred to him as “Big Al.” The family enjoyed trips over the past year to the coasts of Florida and California.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Short Baker, daughter Jessica Baker Daily, her husband Brett Daily, and grandson Bennett Baker Daily; his mother Natalie Baker; brother Thomas Baker, Jr. (Linda); sister-in-law Rhonda Baker; sister-in-law Kelly Claibourne; brother-in-law John Short (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Bennett Baker and his brother Clifford Baker.
A private family inurnment service will be held at Highland Park United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the American Heart Association.