James Burt Sr., 71, of Yorktown passed away at home with his wife by his side on August 8, 2022. James was born July 3, 1951 in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late James and Edith Colvin Burt. James proudly served his country in the Army from 1971-1974. He married Phyllis Ann Salge on January 18, 1980.
James was a proud employee of McAda Drilling Fluids for over 20 years. When he wasn’t working he loved spending time with his family, bbqing and sitting around a camp fire. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing trips down Padre Island, deer and dove hunting and racing pigeons. He also enjoyed watching the Alabama Crimson Tide football games and vacationing with his grandkids.
James is survived by his wife of 42 years, his children James (Tiffany) Burt Jr., Jamie Osborne and Melisa Denson, grandchildren: Erin Burt, Drake Cates, Dayne Burt, Bryanna (Erin) Barefield, Cody Osborne, Eli Osborne, RJ Elliott, Kimberly (Larry) Guerrero, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Everett, Kathy Barnhardt, Donnie Burt and numerous nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of James Sr.’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on August 27, 2022 at the Yorktown Fire Department.
