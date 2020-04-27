James “Chapo” Frank Altamirano, born in Yorktown, TX, to Janie Zapata Altamirano and the late Frank Altamirano passed away on April 23, 2020, at the age of 59 at his residence in Runge, TX, surrounded by family. James was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley. He is survived by his mother: Janie Altamirano of Kenedy, TX; his companion: Pauline DeLosSantos, Runge, TX; daughter: Alex Altamirano; sons: Brian Hernandez and Christopher Villarreal, both of Runge, TX; grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister: Ruby (Eugene) Villanueva of Kenedy, TX; brothers: Ernest Altamirano, Pasadena, TX, Frank Altamirano and Jason Altamirano, both of Beeville, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Visitation with social distancing in place was held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. with social distancing in place at Eckols Chapel. James loved to cook, garden and listened to a variety of music. He is best known for his taste in hats-especially the fedora! He will be greatly missed. James wishes were to be cremated, and there will be a graveside service and inurnment at a later date in the Runge Latin Cemetery.
