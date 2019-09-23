James Charles Schlinke, D.V.M., 75, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Laredo after a bravely fought battle with cancer.
Dr. Schlinke was born July 13, 1944, in Cuero to Walter and Lunes Bues Schlinke and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1966 and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1967, both from Texas A&M University. After working for the U. S. Department of Agriculture in Kerrville as a veterinary toxicologist more than three years, he opened a private veterinary practice in Nordheim. He was a published author of several veterinary toxicology articles while employed by USDA.
From a private practice, and a brief stint as a realtor and broker, Dr. Schlinke moved to West Texas, ranching in the Sanderson, Marathon and the Big Bend areas of Texas. At one time this included managing more than 100,000 acres. For almost the last 30 years, he made his home in Laredo, where he was the Port Veterinarian for USDA until his retirement. He was an avid football, basketball and track fan.
Survivors include his wife, Ana; sons, Ruben of Laredo, Brent (Marina) of El Paso and Clay (Jessica) of Blanco; six grandchildren, Jake, Rachel and Tyler, Erik, Tristan and Meadow; a brother, Dennis “Bub” Schlinke, sister-in-law, Carolyn; two nieces; a nephew; and several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim. Family and friends are invited to attend. There will be a reception immediately following the service for fellowship with the family.
