James “Jim” Edward Weiss, age 87, of Karnes City, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at home with family.
Born September 19, 1933, Charter Oak, Iowa to his parents Clarence Edward Weiss and Cleo Harris Weiss. Jim was a valued member of the community serving various duties with the Karnes City United Methodist Church, and the Karnes City Garden Club. While President of the Garden Club, he was instrumental in establishing the Karnes City Veterans Memorial Park and the Texas Women Memorial Park. He was active with the Karnes City Rotary, the VFW and the American Legion. He along with his wife were named Karnes City Citizens of the Year for 2012.
Jim graduated from Charter Oak High School in 1951 and then attended Iowa State University. He graduated from Iowa State in 1955 and was Commissioned into the United States Air Force. Jim served 28 years with the Air Force and retired in 1983 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Jim married Juliann “Julie” Ullerich in 1955 and had two daughters
He is survived by his wife Julie Weiss, his children, Laura Johnson and Lynn Bullard (Don). He is also survived by Byron Weiss, his brother, and his grandchildren Elena Valdez, Edmund Valdez, Emily Valdez and Ben Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Cleo Weiss, his brother Ron Weiss, his sister Phyllis Sullivan and his grandson Alan Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at the Karnes City United Methodist Church on May 22, 2021, at 2:00pm.