James “Jim” Floyd Williams, age 79, of Runge, TX passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, in Runge, TX. He was happy to be home from a stay in the hospital in San Antonio. His daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Scott, were with him.
James was born on July 10, 1941, in Rowena, TX to the late Beacher and Elenora Catherine Gully Williams. He retired from AMACO as an operator; was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, served his country proudly in the National Guard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beacher and Elenora Catherine Gully Williams, Runge, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Elaine Norton and husband Scott of Houston, TX; son, Barry Neil Williams and his daughter Lillian “Lily” Elizabeth Williams of Stuarts Draft, VA; Six sisters, Nettie Cornelius of Alice, TX; Betty Skidmore of Corpus Christi, TX; Vivian Johnson of Mathis, TX; Dolley Zavesky of College Station, TX; Wanda Herber and husband Claude Frank of Comfort, TX; Lynne Arvin and husband Brad of Von Army, TX; and three brothers, Albert Williams and wife Janet of Corpus Christi, TX; Fred Williams and wife Linda of New Braunfels, TX; Charles “Chuck” Williams and wife Elaine of New Braunfels, TX.
He will also be missed by many, many (three generations) of nephews & nieces.
Jim worked as operator in chemical plants most of his life and was so happy when he retired and moved to his farm in Runge. He enjoyed 22 years of tending to his cattle, spending time with his neighbors, Charlene & Darryl Blashcke and John Novak, and going on trips with his friends. He loved drop-in visits from family and just being at home in Runge.
Family visitation was Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 3P.M. to 5P.M. in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with interment was held Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Runge Cemetery with the Rev. James Schendel officiating. Following the service, a reception was held at the Family Life Center, First Baptist Church, 505 N. Reiffert Street, Runge, TX.
Honorary pallbearers were: Darryl Blaschke, John Novak, Danny Koerth, Lloyd Koerth, Craig Doreck, Bobby Ray Johnson & Travis Johnson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Runge First Baptist Church — Youth Group, P. O. Box 488, Runge, TX 78151.
