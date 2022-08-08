James “Jim” Henke passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was 84.
Jim was born on February 14, 1938, in Fashing, Texas to the late Mary Schwab and Julius Theodore Henke. Jim was raised on a farm and learned the value of working hard at an early age. He graduated from Karnes City High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a CPA and focused his career on oil and gas accounting.
Jim is survived by his wife of four years, Martha Ingram Henke; daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Kassa of Keller, Texas, and Meredith (Jeff) Clark and granddaughter Madelyn Clark of Southlake, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 52 years, Virginia “Karen” Henke; sisters, Lorene Amerson, Gladys Niemann, Bernice Flieller, and Lillian Siemering; brothers, Elo Henke and Elroy Henke.
In 1961, Jim joined the United States Marine Corps. While attending flight school in Pensacola, Florida, Jim played football for the Navy Goshawks. As a naval aviator in the Marine Corps, he flew helicopters on numerous assignments, including deployments to the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas. Jim attained the rank of Major and, while stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he met and married Karen McLawhorn. The young couple lived in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and eventually settled in Refugio, Texas. After Karen passed away in 2016, Jim and Martha rekindled a college friendship and were married in 2018.
Throughout his life, Jim was active in many organizations including the Refugio ISD School Board, Good Samaritan Ministries, Texas Exes, and the Lions Club. His Catholic faith was a central part of his life and identity. He was always ready to contribute his time and efforts to the church and to strengthen his faith in Christ. Jim also enjoyed family and school reunions, which he regularly attended throughout his life. His love for his family and friends was tremendous and brought him great happiness.
Jim had a joyful spirit. He encouraged his children to work hard but to also take time to rest and to enjoy the fruits of your work. Jim truly enjoyed special weekends fishing in Rockport, rooting for the Texas Longhorns, cheerleading for his girls and granddaughter, traveling, trading stocks, and gardening.
A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Father Bill Marquis presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Refuge Building Fund, Refugio, Texas