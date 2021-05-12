James “Jimmy” Garza of Kenedy, born on December 16, 1955 in Runge, Texas to Aurora Caballero Garza and Diego L. Garza passed away in San Antonio on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the age of 65.He is preceded in death by his parents: Diego L. and Aurora Garza; brothers: Manuel Garza, Raul Garza, Fidencio Garza; sister: Lydia Downey and Jimmy’s wife daughter: Monica Rupard. He survived by his beloved wife: Diana Carreon Garza of Kenedy, TX; a loving father to his children: Kristina Torres and husband Cruz of Karnes City,TX, Tammie Garza and husband Eloy Rodriguez Jr. of Karnes City, TX, Ryan Garza and wife Megan of Karnes City, TX, his wife’s children: Shanell Rupard of San Antonio, TX and Sara Rupard Vega of San Antonio, TX; 7 Grandchildren that fondly called him “Popo”: Destynee Hernandez and husband Jerry, Bianca Gonzales, Zaryeen Garza, Eloy Rodriguez III, Katrina Rodriguez, Marina Rodriquez, Rylan Garza; his wife’s grandchildren that also called him “Popo”: Ty Rupard, Tiffany Rupard, Joel Rupard, Frankie Vega, and Monica Martin; one great grandchild: Sophiana Hernandez; sisters: Cynthia Seals of Kenedy,TX, Alice Sanchez, of Beeville,TX, Elvira Garza of Kenedy, TX, Patricia Salais and husband Dan of Kenedy, Texas; brothers: Diego Garza Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Kenedy, TX, Leroy Garza and wife Anna of San Antonio, TX and Eliberto Garza of Sweeney, TX ; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A Prayer service will be held at 6:00p.m. that evening at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Trey Hill officiating along with a Rosary at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (Services to conclude at church). Reception following at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Parish Hall. Inurnment in the Runge Cemetery will be held at a later date. His urn will be placed at the foot of his parents. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Pallbearers: Manuel Garza Jr., Tony Cruz, Eloy Rodriguez III, Michael Hinojosa, James Byrd and Steve Garza. Honorary Pallbearers: Rylan Garza and Virgil Gonzales. He was big hearted and a loving family man, a teacher of life skills and will be dearly missed.