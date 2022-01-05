James Russell Helmke went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, in Floresville, Texas, at the age of 74 years, 3 months, 11 days. Jim, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on September 21, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas, the only son and child of Florence Meerscheidt Helmke and Stanley L Helmke. He married the love of his life, Beverli Baumann Helmke on August 12, 1972, at the First Lutheran Church in Floresville.
While Jim lived in Floresville, from 1976 until 2010, you would find him in La Vernia at Baumann’s Supermarket where he helped manage the family business, along with his brother-in-law. Since 1986, Jim has been known as “the Voice of the Floresville Peanut Festival”. His voice was recognizable by all who would hear it! He served as the parade announcer/producer, media liaison, electronic media coordinator and general “hired hand” performing many other jobs behind the scenes. Jim was also known as the local weather expert in Wilson County, always keeping an eye on the sky and warning of approaching storms or inclement weather. He also lent his voice to the Floresville Opry from its inception until COVID put a halt to the shows. Jim also enjoyed photography and spending as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren. Jim was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Floresville.
Jim is survived by his beautiful children, Linnci Helmke Angle and fiance Richard Silva and Blake Russell Helmke and his wife Bridget Penshorn Helmke; his beloved mother-in-law, Florence Baumann; loving sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kimberli and Edmond Pruski; his precious grandchildren, Kaeden Angle, Kambri Angle, Landri Helmke, Journi Helmke, Courtney Silva Thresher, Patrick Silva and Jacob Silva; and his adoring nieces, Tiffani Vickery and husband Dwayne, and Brittani Matthews and husband Mac as well as many loving great nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife; his parents; and his father-in-law, Henry Baumann.
Visitation with family and friends will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 p.m., with prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1406 6th Street, Floresville, Texas 78114.
Pastor John Conrad will officiate the services with interment following at Floresville City Cemetery in Floresville, Texas. Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1406 6th Street, Floresville, Texas 78114 or to the Floresville Academic Scholarship Fund, 1200 5th Street, Floresville, Texas 78114.
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia