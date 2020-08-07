Janice K. Mutz of Hobson, Texas entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 69. Janice was born on March 26, 1951, in Kenedy, Texas, to Albert A. Krueger and Mildred Laymance Krueger Emmons.
She was a 1969 graduate of Mary Brantly Smiley High School in Houston, Texas. Janice married Virgil S. Mutz, Sr. on May 23, 1970, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson, Texas. They shared 50 years of marriage that blessed them with 2 children and 3 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Albert A. Krueger; her step-father, Doug Emmons; her in-laws, Sylvester E. Mutz, Sr. and Annie P. Moczygemba Mutz; and brothers-in-laws Archie J. Jarzombek, Mark W. Mutz, Erwin L. Kramer, Jr. and Kasper B. Mutz.
She is survived by her mother, Mildred Emmons of Pleasanton, Texas; her husband, Virgil S. Mutz, Sr., of Hobson, Texas; her children Cassandra (Chris) Kahl of Garland, Texas, and Virgil S. “Scooter” (Nicole Cavazos) Mutz, Jr. of Hobson, Texas; her grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander and Madilyn Kahl of Garland, Texas; her sister, Linda Mutz of Floresville, Texas; her sisters-in-laws Almerene Jarzombek and Jerelene (T.D.) Pawelek of Falls City, Texas; Anna Kramer of Karnes City, Texas; Evangeline Buehring and Helen (James) Brysch of Hobson, Texas; and Judith (Tim) Murphy of Kenedy, Texas; brothers-in-laws, Sylvester E. “Lucky” (Carol) Mutz, Jr. of Cape Fair, Missouri and Patrick (Corinne) Mutz of Adelaide, Australia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Janice’s many nephews. They were Allen Mutz, Craig Mutz, Dirk Kramer, Mark Pawelek, Nathan Mutz, Jamey Brysch and Joey Brysch. Honorary pallbearers were Tripp Kramer, Tommy Pawelek, Michael Mutz, John Brysch, Steven Mutz and Declan Mutz.
Rhodes Funeral Home
