Janice Nell FitzSimmons, 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away peacefully with family nearby November 24, 2020 after a battle with thyroid cancer. Visitation was held Friday, November 27th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77901. Funeral services were held at 2 PM at the Midtown Church of Christ, 5901 N. Main Street, Saturday, November 28th, followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904.
Janice was born June 3, 1941 in Hamlin, Texas to the late William Richard Clarence Green and Willie June Green. Janice married Gerald Lee FitzSimmons August 6, 1966 in Roby, Texas. She was a member of the MidTown Church of Christ in Victoria. Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years and three children, Lee Duane FitzSimmons, Mark Richard FitzSimmons and wife, Nia, and Lori Diane FitzSimmons-Evans and her husband, Paul; six grandchildren, Kirk FitzSimmons, Myra FitzSimmons, Luke FitzSimmons, Nolan Evans, and twins Miles and Reed Evans. She is also survived by her sister, Gale Olhousen and her two sons and two daughters and their children. Janice was preceded in death by her parents her sister, Lottie Louise Woodruff, and brother Richard Dale Green.
Janice graduated from Roby High School in 1959, attended Cisco Junior College, and graduated with a teaching degree from Abilene Christian College in 1963. She taught at Talpa-Centennial Junior High School for several years before being married.
She was a homemaker most of her life and was an active member of the Porcelain Arts Club in Victoria and enjoyed painting and was an extremely good artist.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the MidTown Church of Christ in Victoria, Texas.
All attendees are asked to follow safe gathering procedures and wear masks as needed.
