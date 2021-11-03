Jean Kaye Ripps was born April 11, 1949. She died Oct. 24, 2021, at the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Ripps and father, Alvin Ripps; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Ripps (wife Michele) of San Antonio; and her nephew Justin Ripps of Lampasas.
Jean Kaye and her brother Jerry lived in Karnes City until 1968 when the family moved to San Antonio. Jean Kaye remained a loyal Karnes City Badger fan and enthusiastically attended the Badger Comebacks. In 2016 she moved into the Sonterra Health Center where she enjoyed the company of the residents and staff and their many activities. She also especially appreciated the visits from her brother Jerry and her little dog Sugarbaby.
Funeral Services were held at the Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 30, with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 and burial following the service at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home