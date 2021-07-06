It is with great sadness that the family of Jeanette “Janet” Erebia announces that she was suddenly called home Monday, June 28, 2021, at the age of 56. Janet was born on August 20, 1964, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Luis A. Erebia Jr. and Margarita J. Erebia and was 1 of 6 siblings. She was a resident of Karnes City, Texas, where she spent over 20 years of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luis A. Erebia Jr. and Margarita J. Erebia; paternal grandparents, Luis Sr. and Agustina Erebia; and maternal grandparents, Florencio and Sarah Jaramillo.
Janet will lovingly be remembered by her children, Juan M. Fuentes Jr. (Maria), Priscilla Reyna (Kassandra), and Lacey N. Alexander; by her beloved grandchildren, Juan III, Sofia and Jason Fuentes, Maddi and Marleigh (Mae Mae) Reyna; siblings, Connie (Santos) Perez, Diana (Mariano) Espinoza, Louis (Amanda) Erebia, Jacquelyn (Gabriel) Rodriguez, Jessica (Darren) Berger. She will also forever be remembered by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
A visitation was held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service began at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Rhodes Funeral Home