Jeanne Claire Jimerson Best of Victoria, TX was born April 26, 1934, in Choate, TX, to Richard Wiley Jimerson and Delsie Baker Jimerson.
Our beloved mother, grandmother (Gigi), and friend to all went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022, at the age of 87. Jeanne was full of life, love and laughter. Her family always came first and her friends weren’t too far behind. She loved her time in Port Aransas. She was known as the life of the party and brought a smile to everyone with her infectious laughter. Jeanne loved decorating, hunting with Bob, watching hummingbirds and traveling. One of her favorite things was spending holidays with family, especially Christmas.
She is preceded in death by her son: Don O. Harvey III and husband John (Bob) Boyd Best.
Survivors include her children: Linda Woods and John (Janice) Harvey; stepdaughters: Carol (Jim) Calvert and Maggie (Rick) Malek; grandchildren: Julie (Doug) Mumfrey, George (Sara) Grimes, Heather (Mario) Guerra, Brian (Ashley) Harvey, Zachary, Jacob and Sydney Harvey, Kelly (Daniel) Hoelscher and Amy (Lucas) Thomas; and all her beloved grandchildren; siblings: JoEllen Schuenemann, Jerald (Julie) Jimerson Thomas (Linda) Jimerson and Jan Lake. Jeanne was blessed to have an outstanding group of caregivers. Special thanks to her long-time friend and caregiver. Linda Barnes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Jay Fleming of First Baptist Church of Goliad officiating. Interment to follow in Choate Cemetery, Choate, TX.
Pallbearers: George Grimes, Brian Harvey, Zachary Harvey, Jacob Harvey, Mario Guerra and Doug Mumfrey. Honorary pallbearers: Logan Harvey, Nathaniel Guerra, Samuel Guerra, Miles Mumfrey, Luke Mumfrey, Jack Grimes and Van Grimes. Memorials may be made to South Texas Children’s Home, St. Judes’s Hospital and Choate Baptist Church Cemetery Trust.