Jennifer Mandel, of Falls City, TX passed away peacefully with her family by her side at NE Baptist Hospital in San Antonio on August 11, 2022. Jennifer had an unexpected illness that took her life at the young age of 42.
Jennifer was born to Louis “Donnie” Roberts and Melinda Roberts on November 27, 1979, in Cuero, TX.
Jennifer most recently worked at El Oso Water Supply in Kenedy, TX for the last couple of years. Before that she had been working for the City of Falls City. She spent most of her life in the Karnes County area and attended Karnes City High School in the late 90’s. She lived in San Marcos, Austin and San Antonio for a few years after high school but eventually made her way back home to Karnes City.
Jennifer was a fun and energetic person who deeply cared for her family. She loved music and had an old soul about her. She and her brother Jeremy were raised listening to southern rock music from the 70’s & 80’s and they shared that love of music together for many years.
Jennifer had her first child Korbynn Riojas in February 2010, from a previous marriage. She had her second child, Garrett Mandel with her husband Jeremy Mandel in February 2018. She was a loving and caring mother and did everything with her kids.
Our family is deeply saddened by her unexpected passing and her husband Jeremy, and the kids have a long road ahead of them to heal. Please pray for our family as we deal with this tragic loss of our beloved Jennifer.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, Louis “Donnie” Roberts & Melinda Roberts.
Jennifer is survived by her husband Jeremy Mandel; daughter Korbynn Riojas; son Garrett Mandel; brother Jeremy (Kristi) Proctor; niece Kendall Proctor; niece Kylie Proctor. She has many aunts, uncles, cousins and a grandmother that love her very much.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home