Jerome “Jerry” Emmanuel Vajdos, 77, of Karnes City, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 19, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1942, to Frank Vajdos and Emelia Linhart Vajdos in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Benjamin Vajdos, Frankie Vajdos, Cecelia Vajdos, Mary Mihalko, and Teresa Belcher.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Chris (Sandra) Vajdos of Karnes City, John (Cheryl) Vajdos of San Antonio; grandchildren, Carla Vajdos, Ryan Vajdos, and Matthew Vajdos; great-grandson, Carson; special friend, Clare Kauffman; siblings, Fabian (Marion) Vajdos, Michael (Kay) Vajdos, Cap (Edna) Vajdos and Pat (Joni) Vajdos.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23rd, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Dziuk, Tim Gordon, Matthew Vajdos, Christopher Ryan Vajdos, Sean O’Brien, and Tracy Witte.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be David Ryan, Gary Janacek, Kelly Franke, Elfren Moczygemba, Larry Banduch, Harold “Buddy” Franke, Carol Joe Nichols, Fred Nichols, Benny Lyssy, Jim Broz, Allan Frazer, Ed “Bubba” Klesel, Frank Kruciak, Charles Brown, Larry Kotzur, Mark Witte and Dan Swize.
