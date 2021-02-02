Jesus R. Mireles, Jr. passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Pleasanton, Texas. He was born October 21, 1936, to Jesus R. Mireles, Sr., and wife Mary Rendon Mireles in Pawnee, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Beatrice R. Mireles; his parents Jesus and Mary Mireles and two brothers Juan Mireles and Ben Mireles.
Jesus is survived by his children Ricky Mireles (Pat), Angie Mireles, Robert Mireles (Belinda), Selestino Mireles (Ebony Loving), Betty Mireles, Steve Mireles (Rose Garza), Sally Rodriguez (J.R.), Lupe Pacheco (Daniel Castillo), Jimmy Mireles, Sally Mireles; grandchildren Steve Mireles, Jr. (Liz), Christina Mireles, Ashley Mireles, Dori Mireles, Veronica Mireles, Amy Mireles (Fidencio Vera), Larissa Pierce, Kathy Pacheco, Kassandra Pacheco, Raymond Pacheco, Kira Pacheco, Laura Rodriguez, Stephanie Rodriguez, Jessica Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Hana Rodriguez, John Rodriguez, Zak Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Emily Trujillo; siblings Felix Mireles, Manuel Mireles, Mary Molina, Rita Guerra, Helen Mireles, Joe Mireles, Frank Mireles, Margaret Bosques, and Yolanda Mireles. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM at St. Andrews Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 10:00 AM. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM also at St. Andrews. Interment will follow the services at Esse Cemetery in Whistett, Texas.
Hurley Funeral Home
