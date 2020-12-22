Jimmy V. Ramon of Kenedy, Texas was born April 28, 1969, in Kenedy, Texas, to Josephine Velasquez Ramon and Eduardo E. Ramon Sr. passed away on December 17, 2020, at the age of 51. He is preceded in death by his father: Eduardo and most recently his mother: Josephine Ramon on December 16, 2020. He is survived by his sister: Leticia Ramon (Eddie Reyes) of Kenedy, Texas; his brother: Michael V. Ramon and wife Maria of Pampa, TX; 5 nephews, 2 nieces and 2 great nephews. Visitation will be held for both Jimmy V. Ramon and his mother, Josephine Ramon on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services for Jimmy V. and his mother, Josephine Ramon will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas. Pallbearers: Jon Eric Garcia, Eduardo Ramon, Gilbert Perez, Candelario Ramirez, Saul Perez and Richard Gonzales.
