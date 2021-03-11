Saturday, January 23, 2021, Jocie Marie McClane of La Vernia, Texas, entered Heaven peacefully. Marie was the fourth child of Sykes and Eugenia McClane. Her life in Karnes City began on August 2, 1941, with an older brother, James, and two older sisters, Margaret (Dyreson) and Dorothy (Pogue).
Marie started taking piano lessons from the local teacher, Miss Cope, and soon learned this was her passion. Marie graduated Karnes City High School in 1959 and entered Trinity University in San Antonio. Upon college graduation, she moved to New York to attend the Juilliard School of Music then later to California for further training. Her passion for performing bloomed into the desire to teach others and her journey carried her to Arizona then later back to Texas where she taught in several communities. She then settled in San Antonio where she taught piano to children and adults that were visually impaired. Towards the end of her career, she moved back to Karnes County and continued with private lessons.To those that had the privilege of watching her play, it was always a moving experience.
Marie also loved animals, especially cats and they were with her through her journey. Marie is survived by her sister, Dorothy McClane Pogue, sister-in-law, Mrs. James (Peggy) McClane, and numerous Dyreson, Ellis, McClane, Pogue, Vaughn, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, students and friends. Memorials may be sent to Karnes County Humane Society, Kenedy, Texas 78119.