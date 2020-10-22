Joe Angel Quintanilla, 58, of Karnes City, passed away on October 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Joe was born on February 3, 1962, to Margarita and Fortino Quintanilla.
Joe was a humble loving man who valued spending time with his family. He spent much of his spare time tending to his pups, Mia and Dexter and doing auto mechanical work. Joe was a huge Cowboys fan who also enjoyed playing tennis.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Fortino Quintanilla Sr.
He is survived by one son, Matthew Quintanilla; mother, Margarita Quintanilla; brothers, Fortino Quintanilla Jr., Jerry Quintanilla, Robert Quintanilla, Augustine Quintanilla, Jesus Quintanilla, and Richard Quintanilla; sisters, Margie Q. Franco, Mary M. Quintanilla – Munoz, Marievel Q. Cruz, Martha Q. Ramirez; and one granddaughter, Elliana Celeste Quintanilla.
Visitation was held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, in Karnes City. A rosary was recited there at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date.
Rhodes Funeral Home
