Joe Bailey Doreck, 87, woke up in the presence of God December 6, 2022, at home in Mineral, TX with family at his side. He was born March 4, 1935, at home in Karnes County, TX to Walter and Alice (Atkinson) Doreck. Joe graduated from Pettus High School in Pettus, TX, and attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX.
Growing up in Karnes County, he was a member of the Choate Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He worked on the family dairy farm and showed fat hogs and steers at the Bee County Junior Livestock Show. Joe and Betty (Williams) were married in Choate, TX September 2, 1955. After 3 years of traveling with Southern Pacific Railroad, they settled in Ingleside, TX while he worked for Reynolds Metals. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Ingleside where they raised their four children - Troy, Cindy, Becky, and Craig. Many years you could find the family riding with the South Texas Trailriders.
Joe started his own business, Doreck Construction, in Ingleside, TX. While running the daily operations of his business he also raised cattle and horses. After over 30 years in the industry, he retired then relocated to Mineral, TX where he continued ranching until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Faye Stockton, Edmond Ray Doreck, Wesley Doreck, and son, Troy Joe Doreck.
Joe is survived by his children, Cindy (John) Cudd, Becky Tobolka Love, and Craig Doreck; a number of loving grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren; sisters, LaVerne Simmons, Ida Ruth O’Niell, Bea (Tinker) Ramsey; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and cherished friends.
Joe was a member of the South Texas Hereford Association and showed many years at the special Show & Sale in Beeville, TX. He was also a member of Mineral Baptist Church and an avid supporter and volunteer of the community wide Saturday breakfast once a month through the church.
Joe was known by everyone in South Texas due to his business and ranching. It gave him great joy to give out bottles of honey that were harvested on his ranch. Many people thoroughly enjoyed going to the ranch to dove, turkey, and deer hunt over the years. Joe looked forward to family holidays and reunions, his special Father’s Day trips, hunting trips to Colorado and New Mexico, and many other reasons to get together.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home in Kenedy, TX. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Eckols Funeral Home Chapel in Kenedy, TX. Interment will follow at Mineral Cemetery, Mineral, TX and reception at the Mineral Baptist Church pavillion.
Pallbearers were Llyod Koerth, Danny Koerth, Wayne Stockton, Lance O’Niell, Garrison Doreck, and Brandon Doreck with Paul Campbell as an honorary pallbearer.
A special thank you to everyone for your prayer and support for our dad and family. Donations or love offerings on behalf of Joe can be made to the Mineral Baptist Church, 8628 FM 673, Mineral, TX or the Mineral Cemetery.