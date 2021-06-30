Loving husband, great father and father-in-law and wonderful PaPa, Joe Mauch, Jr. of Kenedy, TX went home to The Lord on June 19, 2021 at the age of 85.
Born in Taft, TX on August 25, 1935 to Joe and Anna Schilling Mauch, there was always a little rebel spirit in Joe. While he graduated from Taft High School in 1953, he also attended school in Gregory and Fashing.
Always a fighter, Joe overcame several serious health conditions through the years and was in ongoing cancer treatment for the past five years. He was tired and ready to see His Lord. After being in the hospital in San Antonio for 10 days, with wife Peggy by his side every day and night, he felt at peace and ready for his eternal home once he was back in Kenedy.
Joe is survived by his wife, Peggy Ferguson Mauch, daughters, Kerri (Joey) Kirby of Bastrop, Kimmi (Craig) Cantwell of Kenedy, Kristi (Jason) Shryock of Bryan, and Debra (Rick) Vasquez of Kenedy, granddaughters Jordan Kirby, Meagan Kirby, Kayla Cantwell, Kyla Cantwell, Kelsea Cantwell and Eastyn Shryock, sister Dorthy Foushee, brother Jimmy (Connie) Mauch, nieces, nephew and numerous cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Mauch, Sr. and Anna Mauch, sister Marlene Mauch Varvares, brothers-in-law Tony Varveres and Fred Foushee, granddaughter Kendra Grace Cantwell and grandson Jett Shryock.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Pastor Larry Mayo officiating. Interment to follow in the Kenedy Cemetery. Pallbearers: Larry Mixon, Marvin Crutchfield, Kirk Mixon, Mark Mixon, Bradley Taylor, John Foster and Joe Foster. Honorary Pallbearers: Billy Welkener, Gordon Benham, Elton Lieke and Jackie Arnold.
The reception following the service was held at the St. Mathews HOPE Hall (425 Nichols Street), formerly known as the Methodist Youth Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Driscoll Children's Hospital (3533 South Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411), Pawnee Methodist Church (PO Box 526 Pawnee, TX 78145), Kenedy Education Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
If you knew Joe, you know the below motto is a testament to his life:
Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to slide in sideways, Praising God, thanking Him for all His blessings, with chocolate in one hand, great memories in the other, and a body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and saying “Wow, what a ride… Thank you God!”