John L. Moczygemba passed peacefully with family at his side on September 15th, 2021, in Kenedy, Texas, just shy of his 100th birthday.
John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Melvin and Jeanette Moczygemba, daughters and sons-in-law Marilyn and Joe Ebrom, Karen and Gery Jendrusch, Diane and Russell Pollok and sons-in-law, Ivan Jaskinia and Chester R. Wiatrek. His grandchildren: Missy and John Herber, Scotty and Robyn Wiatrek, Stacey and James Hertless, Lauren and James Seale, Kandace and Shane London, John Cole and Megan Jaskinia, Matt and Christi Ebrom, Mandy and Cullen Beck, Kelsey and Andrew Liska, Cody and Grace Jendrusch, Katie Pollok, Kolton Pollok and fiancée Alexa Chaplin. His great-grandchildren: Allison and Mitch Linahan, Johnathon Herber, Camryn and Madyson Wiatrek, Makenna and Mason Hertless, Brooklyn and Haddie Seale, Karter and Kacen Beck, Hayden Jaskinia, Ryan and Seth London, Sawyer Liska, and 2 more on the way! Great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Connor Linahan.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pella Moczygema, his daughters Barbara Wiatrek and Peggy Jaskinia, his parents Kunegunda and Michael Moczygemba, brother and sister-in-law Edmund and Victoria Moczygemba, sisters and brothers-in-law Rosie and Alex Dugi and Justine and Joe Sprencel.
A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. A rosary was recited at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, also at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. Burial followed at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Polish Heritage Center and Panna Maria Foundation at P.O. Box 25, Panna Maria, TX, 78144.
