Johnny Ramos, age 48, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born to Jimmy Ramos and Virginia Andrada on June 8, 1973 in San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Johnny is survived by his children, Adela Flores (Eric Garza), Johnny Ramos Jr. (Courtney Pacheco), Justin Ramos, Johnica Ramos, and Ashton Ramos; siblings, Jesse Gonzales (Lori), Angie Pena (Joseph), Joe Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, and Oliva Gonzales; step-sister, Maria Andrada. Johnny is also survived by 16 grandchildren, as well as may nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
