Jonah Robert Patton went home to Jesus peacefully on Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 38. Jonah was born in Beaumont on July 8, 1983, to Donna and Robert “Bob” Patton. Jonah was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and devoted friend to all who crossed his path. He was raised in Kenedy and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Jonah graduated from Kenedy High School in 2001 and participated in numerous activities. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science. After graduation, he pursued a career in education as a teacher and coach at different schools around Texas, such as Elysian Fields ISD (Football State Finalist 2008), Stockdale ISD, Louise ISD, Goliad ISD, Cushing ISD and Pettus ISD. Jonah was a proud Texas high school football coach, and shared his passion for competition with many students throughout his career. Jonah was an avid sports fan at an early age. He loved the Houston Oilers, the SFA Lumberjacks, the Houston Astros, but was and always will be a Kenedy Lion.
In addition, he loved fishing, attending college bowl games with his dad, chicken fried steak, sweet tea and classic country music. Our best family memories were around the dinner table sitting for hours telling stories. Jonah’s boisterous laughter will always be with us. Jonah had a yellow labrador, Buddy Lee and a tan and white basset hound, Bubba Lou that were his joy.
Jonah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Lucille Patton, Vernon and Katherine Welch; and cousin, Kelli Welch. Jonah is survived by his parents, Donna and Bob Patton of Kenedy; brother, Micah Vernon Patton and wife Erin of Victoria; and sister, Rachel Diane Bowers and husband Calvin of Portland. He was blessed with and adored his nephews Rix Patton, Hayes Patton, Brock Bowers, Dean Bowers and one and only niece Lucy Bowers; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and many special life-long friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Kenedy, with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. with Dr. Matt Homeyer and Pastor Trey Hill officiating.
Interment will follow on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Welch Family Cemetery in Henderson, with Rev. Walter Sanders officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Keith Angell, Justin Fudge, Luke Hill, Russell Kowalik, Nash Nichols, Brian Osuna, Ari Pozos and Shane Smelly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Kenedy, Education Building Fund, 209 East School Street, Kenedy, Texas 78119.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.