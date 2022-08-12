Jonathan Clark Noyes (b. 8/20/1954) who went by Jay, was known as J.C. to some, and Uncle Buddy to his nieces and nephews, perished recently. Preceded in death by his parents (Jon & Kay Noyes), brother (Tim), nephew (Walker), and life-long best friend (Rusty Beck).
He leaves behind his children, Christy, Timothy, their mother, Susan, three sisters (Joan, Susan & Margie), nieces & nephews, many cousins and countless friends, all of whom will mourn his loss and miss him terribly.
From the time he was a child Jay had a curious and adventurous spirit finding joy and freedom in learning and exploring. Even being struck by a car and in a coma as a toddler did not deter him from an active life.
Upon early graduation from high school Jay packed a small duffel, whistled for his dog Chico and set off for Maine using only their feet - and paws - and Jay’s outstretched thumb to get them there.
And later in life when walking about was long in the past, Jay’d fire up the pickup, open the passenger door, and whistle for his dog Dreico, and off they’d go.
Windows down, radio up and noses pushed out the windows; and whether the drive took them across county lines, state lines, or the entire lower forty-eight they were just a couple of pals being where they most wanted to be - seeing (and sniffing) and out on the road again.
Jay loved nothing better than hunting and fishing; tracking elk in freshly fallen snow with his dad at the foot of the Rockies or fishing for largemouth bass in the freshwater lakes of his beloved South Texas.
In addition to hunting and fishing, Jay spent as much time as he could on the back of a boat, or on the back of a horse believing as Winston Churchill did, that “the best thing for the inside of a man is the outside of a horse.”
Jay was the first to sign up for a family ski trip - his only condition that there be a cold beer waiting for him on the bar at the lodge at the end of a day of strenuous exertion on slopes.
No poser or working man wannabe, all who met and shook hands with Jay recognized right off that this was a man who’d spent decades working hard, working with his hands, and working outside. His face perpetually tanned, and his hands; leather-backed, callused-palmed, gnarly-knuckled and hard as granite were a testament to this.
Jay put his sharp mind and entrepreneurial spirit to good use, starting several businesses and earning three patents, as well as many broken bones, while working for Texaco.
Rarely were these hands idle or not sporting a recently acquired scratch or cut - on its way to becoming another scar - as Jay was always involved in one project or another from land maintenance on his property to house renovations to fashioning 500 lb. barbeque pits that would impress any blacksmith for family and friends.
Had Jay lived in the Time of Ago he would have been looked upon as a Hail-Fellow-Well-Met, but since he lived in South Texas in the Time of Now, the term Good Ol’ Boy might be a more apt term of respect and affection. Jay rarely met a stranger, and his ever-present world-class smile and hearty, friendly demeanor endeared him to all.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20th at the Giddings City Cemetery in Giddings, Texas. Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.