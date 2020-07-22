Jose D. Aguero of Kenedy, Texas born on November 14, 1951, in Kenedy, Texas, to Frank Aguero and Amelia Davila Aguero passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 68.
Mr. Aguero is survived by his common-law-spouse: Belia Martinez of Kenedy, TX; daughters: Melissa Aguero of Kenedy,TX, and Jennifer (Chris) Cooper of San Antonio, TX; raised as his own: Ramiro Martinez (Kimberly Perez) of Poth,TX, Ronnie (Christina Serenil) Martinez of Floresville, TX, Ray Martinez of Kenedy, TX, Roxanne Martinez; grandchildren: Riva, Pauline, Ryan, Rueben James, Redrick, Isaiah, Ian, Alexis, Allie, Matthew, Brian, Katelynn, Kylee, Mason, Ava and Mia; sisters and brother: Terry (Paul) Martinez, Albert (Sylvia) Aguero, Mary Lou Dunson and Nash Garcia; sister-in-law: Janie Martinez; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Due the current pandemic, in in consideration of everyone’s health, the immediate family had a private visitation and graveside service. Interment took place in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Eckols Funeral Home
