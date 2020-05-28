Pacheco
Jose “Joe” Pacheco Jr., 59, of Karnes City passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born on July, 18, 1960 to Jose Pacheco Sr. and Eusebia Rodriguez Pacheco in Karnes City, Tx.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Juan Pacheco; sisters, Louisa Cortez, Matilda Pacheco, and Oralia Pacheco.
He is survived by his children, Cassandra (Angel) Villegas, Joe Pacheco III, and Justin (Leslie) Pacheco; brothers, Lee Pacheco, and Ernest Pacheco. Jose is also survived by 9 grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7 that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
