Jose Jr. Segura, 69, of Karnes City, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on October 8, 1953 to Jose Segura and Andrea Alaniz Segura in Lubbock, Tx.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elia Segura Valdez.
Jose is survived by his son, Jesse (Amanda) Segura; grandchildren, Nathan Segura, Marcos Segura, and Shane Segura; brothers, Manuel (Hope) Segura, and Daniel (Delanda) Segura.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd at St. Cornelius Catholic Church with Fr. Stanislaw Marciank officiating.
