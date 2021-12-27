Jose Luis “Pepe” Aguero, age 71, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born to the late Felipe and Maria Aguero on April 20, 1950, in Brownsville, Tx.
Jose was affectionally known as “Pepe” to his family and his many friends. Throughout his life he was a truck driver, helped his wife run a restaurant, and did mechanic work. Pepe would help anyone that was in need. He did so much for many people and expected nothing in return. His selfless attitude was seen by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Felipe Aguero Jr.; and sister, Maria Victoria Aguero.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Consuelo R. Aguero; children, Jose (Marie) Aguero Jr., Mark Aguero and Anna (Augustine) Gonzales; stepchildren, Carlos R. (Linda) Cano and James R. (Betsy) Cano; sisters, Ester Rodriguez, Leticia Amaro (Hector), Martha Aguero and Olga Aguero; brothers, Miguel Angel Aguero and Jose Cruz Aguero; grandchildren, Patrick Aguero, Zachary Aguero, James Cano, Jeremy Cano, Julissa Cano, Lauren Ashley Cano, Skylar Cano, Aidan Gonzales and Augustine Gonzales Jr. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Karnes City Cemetery with Pastor Nate Ingel officiating.
