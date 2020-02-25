Joseph Alois Jendrusch, 82, a lifelong resident of Karnes County, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Floresville.
Mr. Jendrusch was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Karnes County to Aloys and Theresa (Bandach) Jendrusch. He was retired home builder/contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Laskowski and Alice Gawlek; and two nieces, Frances Jordan and Geraldine Seaton.
Survivors include his wife, Irene (Wiatrek) Jendrusch of Gillett; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:30 a.m. with a rosary recited at 12:30 p.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kosciusko.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Jarzombek officiating. Interment followed in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Justin Yanta, Kenneth Wiatrek, Andrew Wiatrek, Paul Pawelek, Doug Henry, Mark Gawlek, Marty Laskowski, and Rick Pollok.
Arrangements were under the direction of Franklin Funeral Home.
