Joseph Emanuel Reiman was born to the late Stanley and Lorene Reiman, a mechanic and homemaker, in Runge, Tx, on September 25th, 1938. He passed away on February 16, 2021, at his home.
He was immersed in the Catholic community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated Runge High School; upon graduating high school he married the love of his life Shirley Schmidt on July 21st, 1961. Later he went on to join the United States Army. He was the driver for a four-star general. After two years of service, he and Shirley returned to Runge where they opened Reiman’s Sporting Goods and he started working for the Runge School District as a bus driver.
Joe was blessed with three children, Joseph Emanuel Reiman, Michelle Lea Reiman (Missy), and Christopher Neil Reiman. He helped raise his three children with patience, discipline and humility. They were raised with devotion to the Catholic religion. He taught them strong work ethics, how to fish and independence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Michelle Lea Reiman (Missy) Pawelek.
Joseph was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Reiman; his sons, Joey Reiman of New Braunfels, TX, and Chris Reiman of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Taryn, Amber, Jake, Asher, Katie, Justin and Kristen.
He is also survived by his brother, Stanley Reiman of Corpus Christi; and sister, Marilyn Merritt of Houston
He was a kind and loving man that deeply touched and impacted all that knew him. We’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace, you always gave us. Thank you for always being there for Mom and us, through good and bad times, no matter what. We’ll always remember you, Dad, because they’ll never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you.
Private family services will be held.
