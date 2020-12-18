Josephine Ann Walleck Hierholzer, Age 92 of Fashing, Texas passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Josephine was born in Coy City, Texas to Henry and Anastazia Walleck. After the death of her mother she enjoyed many years with her step-mother Agnes Walleck. She married A.H. “Petie” Hierholzer on January 1, 1949. After getting married she resided in Fashing, Texas the rest of her life. She loved the community of Fashing. Her home was always open to family and friends. A hot cup of coffee, warm kolaches, baked goods, and dominoes at the kitchen table were enjoyed by many. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, A.H. “Petie” Hierholzer, her parents and eight siblings: Edna Kotzur, Anita Buehring, Mae Buehring, Alton Sain, Henry Walleck, George Walleck, Sam Walleck and Helen Minnie.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Hierholzer (Charlene) of Coy City, Texas, Gary Hierholzer of Fashing, Texas and Ruth Ann Rowland of Austin, Texas. Four Grandchildren: Joi Culpepper (Dusty), Jodi Hierholzer, Jayson Hierholzer, and Jacob Hierholzer (Hannah); Six Grandchildren: Kolby, Briley, Kacelyn, Fallon, Layla and Lane; sister-in- laws, Peggy Walleck and Martina Walleck.
Services were at the Fashing Cemetery Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11A.M. Immediate family only met at Eckols Funeral Home at 10A.M. for a short prayer service and then go in procession to the cemetery. For everyone’s safety family requested social distancing and please wear a face mask. There was be meal following the Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fashing United Methodist Church, the Fashing Cemetery, or charity of one’s choice.
Eckols Funeral Home
