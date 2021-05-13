Heaven opened their gates on May 10, 2021 and our Lord welcomed Josephine “Josie” Salinas Bujnoch, 74, with open arms. She was born on September 14, 1946 in Karnes City, Texas to Gerorge and Adelfa (Garcia) Salinas.
The angels worked tirelessly to prepare the Lord’s heavenly kitchen for the best tortilla and enchilada maker Karnes City, Texas has ever seen. Josie was a loveable mother and grandmother who never met a stranger. She enjoyed sipping black coffee at all hours of the day with her eyes fixated on the Law & Order reruns showing that day.
She prided herself on caring for others and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Josie or Momo, as her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren affectionately called her, would find any excuse to play a game of dominoes and Skip-Bo. Holiday gatherings were met with a “where’s my kiss”, homemade tamales and the best homemade stuffing.
Josie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Francis Bujnoch Jr.; her daughter Stephanie Bujnoch; her mother-in-law, Clara Zapalac Bujnoch; and her sister, Dora Salinas Barrera.
She is survived by her loving children: Larry (Rosa) Salinas of Karnes City, Joe (Theresa) Bujnoch of El Campo, Lisa (Raul) Morales of Kenedy, Dennis Bujnoch of Karnes City, and Melanie B. (Robert) Quiroga of Beeville, Ramon (Flora) Pena of Beeville. Additionally, Josie is survived by her multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation is set to take place at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City from 5-7 p.m on Friday, May 14, 2021. As is tradition with Josie’s Catholic faith, a prayer service and the reciting of the Holy Rosary will immediately follow the visitation. On Saturday, May 15, 2021, a funeral mass celebrating Josie’s life will take place at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stanislaw Marciniak presiding over the services. A procession to the Karnes City Cemetery will escort Josie to her final resting place.
Pallbearers include: Raul Morales, Jr., Roberto “Bobby” Quiroga II, Raleigh Morales, Ryan Morales, Brandon Scott, Trey Pena, Ricky Canales Sr., and J.C. Cano.
Honorary pallbearers are as follows: Amanda Scott; Sera (Omar) Ramirez; Draven Morales; Eric Morales; Elida Morales; Lincoln Morales; Daniella Garza; Lauren Sepulveda; Alex Garza; Gloria Cano; Margaret (Will) Galle; Benji Cano; Estarossa Pena; Ricky Canales, Jr.; Julian Canales; Rosalinda Gonzalez; Emily Vasquez; Veronica Vasquez; and her “Comadres” from the Savannah Park Apartments.