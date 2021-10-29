Josephine Lyssy Moczygemba was born March 11, 1931, to Edmond and Emilia (Kolodziej) Lyssy in Wilson County, Koscuisko, Texas. There, she was raised and attended school until the 10th grade, taught by Incarnate Word nuns. She then attended 11th and 12th grades in Poth, Texas, when the schools consolidated. She graduated in 1950, third in her class, with many honors and activities: A Club, Senior Sweetheart, Pirette Association, representative for Daughters of the American Revolution, cheerleader, actress in many plays, and was named Duchess in the Floresville Peanut Festival. During this time she met the love of her life, Lucian Moczygemba, at a Paul Jones dance in Koscuisko Hall. They married April 14, 1952, and lived six months in Florida, where Lucian was stationed in the Air Force, during the Korean War in 1953. For the rest of their lives, the two made their home in Cestohowa, Texas, at the homestead Lucian inherited. While their four boys—Ross, Gery, Dick and John—were growing up, Josephine devoted her life to raising them in a happy home with her husband while working part-time at the Karnes County Livestock Auction in Kenedy, Texas.
In 1983, she started working as a representative for Catholic Life Insurance in San Antonio, Texas. There, she served on different committees, earned many awards, including the Twelve Apostle Award for sales six different years, and won “Best Polish Attire” at one of the conventions. Josephine was voted to the Board of Directors in 1998 and served there for eight years. She retired in 2005 but continued to serve as Vice President of her local Catholic Life branch in Cestohowa until her death. She always served her family, church, community and school by volunteering wherever she was needed. She, along with some other ladies, started the Cestohowa Altar Society in 1955 where she served as president and other officer positions throughout the years. The Society is still doing great things, helping to support the church community. Josephine was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Rosary Circle, V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary in Poth, Chairman of the Brick Names in front of the church, enjoyed Bunco Club and visited many states and countries. While visiting Rome with her husband in 1994, they both got to shake the hand of Pope John Paul II, who later became a saint. Josephine was very thankful to God for a wonderful life after surviving thyroid cancer in 1968 and breast cancer in 2011.
Josephine is survived by her loving husband, Lucian Moczygemba, four loving and caring sons, daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, three of their spouses, and one great-granddaughter. Sons, Ross Moczygemba (Jackie), Dr. Gery Moczygemba (Tanya), Dick Moczygemba (Jennifer), Dr. John Moczygemba (Sandra); grandchildren, Stephen (Cristine), Shannon Koonsman (Ryan), Dr. Cory, Dr. Clay (Callie), Krystal, Mitchell, Luke, Elizabeth and John Henry; great-granddaughter, Lexi Marie Koonsman.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Edmond and Emelia Lyssy, Anton Lyssy, Frank Lyssy, Elizabeth Jarzombek, Eleanor Jarzombek, Peter Lyssy, Rose Mary Kotara, Susan Waclawczyk Bienek, and two infant sisters, Cecelia and Pelegia Lyssy.
The visitation will take place Sunday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Texas. The Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral will be held at the same location Monday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will began at 9:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation, PO Box 25, Panna Maria, Texas 78144. Please reference “In Memory of Josephine Lyssy Moczygemba” in the memo. Gifts can also be made online at www.polishheritagecentertx.org.