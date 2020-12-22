Josephine Velasquez Ramon of Kenedy, Texas, was born on September 17, 1942, to Ramon Velasquez and Angelita Gonzales Velasquez passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 78. Mrs. Ramon was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eduardo Ramon Sr. in 1979 and her brother: Eduardo Ramon Jr., her sister: San Juanita Arenas and most recently her son: Jimmy V. Ramon on December 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter: Leticia Ramon (Eddie Reyes) of Kenedy, TX; son: Michael V. Ramon of Pampa, TX; her sister: Maria Perez; brothers: Ruben Velasquez, Roy Velasquez, and Ramiro Velasquez; and other relatives. Visitation will be held for Josephine and her son, Jimmy V. Ramon on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 1:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a roary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel, Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, for Josephine and Jimmy V. Ramon at 10:00a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas. Pallbearers: Jon Eric Garcia, Eduardo Ramon, Gilbert Perez, Candelario Ramirez, Saul Perez and Richard Gonzales.
