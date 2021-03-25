Joyce Faye Sutton of Portland, TX was born on December 21, 1931, in Pct. 4, Karnes County, Texas, to Ruth McMurray Yeater and Tom S. Yeater and passed away on March 22, 2021, at the Bluebonnet Nursing Home at the age of 89. Joyce worked for Southwestern Bell (AT&T) as a Switch Board Operator for over 33 years. She is survived by her son: James C. (Barbara) Sutton of Kenedy, TX; her daughter: Shirley L. Sutton of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren: James D. (Melissa) Sutton of Kenedy, TX, Jennifer Sutton of Kenedy, TX, Kimberly (Chris) Ellis of TN; six grandchildren: Korie, Sean, Saren, Cass, Kalista and Claire. She was the last of her siblings and is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Mrs. Sutton's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a graveside service and Inurnment. Service times pending.