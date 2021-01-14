Juan C. De Los Santos Jr. of Kenedy, Texas, was born on January 19, 1948, in Choate, Texas, to Felipa Cortez De Los Santos and Juan De Los Santos Sr. passed away on December 30, 2020, at the age of 72 in Seguin, Texas. Mr. De Los Santos was a member of the Buen Samiritano Church of Kenedy and also a Lay Leader. He is preceded in death by his parents: sisters: Vicenta De Los Santos Rios, Esperanza Carrillo Moreno, Aurora Renteria and Dortea De Los Santos; brothers: Baldomero De Los Santos, Ruben De Los Santos, Arnulfo De Los Santos, Rev. Emmitt De Los Santos, Juan De Los Santos, Samuel Del Los Santos, and Esmeraldo De Los Santos. Survivors include his wife: Frances Paiz De Los Santos of Kenedy, TX ; daughters: Jessica Raye De Los Santos of Karnes City, TX, Vanessa (Chris) Scott of Georgewest, TX, Sonia (Tony) Rodriguez of Houston, TX, Rosario “Rose” Barrera of Kenedy, TX; his sons: Simon (Jaymie) of Pheba, MS, David De Los Santos of Pheba, MS, Juan(Stephanie) De Los Santos III of Coy City, TX, Anthony (Nicole) Hernandez of Seattle, WA and Vicente Barrera of Kenedy, TX; sister: Lucy(Robert) of Runge, TX, Nena (Ron) Albert of Mission Valley, TX; brothers: Rudy (Lydia) De Los Santos of Elmendorf, TX, and Gilberto De Los Santos of Runge, TX; 25 grandchildren; Michael Ranger De Los Santos, Marina Nunez, Jordan Nicole De Los Santos, Victoria Jane De Los Santos, Jaden De Los Santos, J.D. De Los Santos, Justin De Los Santos, Christian De Los Santos, Jon David De Los Santos, Jacob De Los Santos, Juan Denzel De Los Santos, Favian Nathan De Los Santos, Justin Wade Martin, Solana Alicia De Los Santos, Michaela Attalla McLean, Kaylee Scott, Bubba Scott, Eliza Scott, Anthony Hernandez Jr., Emilia Hernandez, Laila Congdon-Hernandez, Aliyah Congdon-Hernandez, Andrew Rodriguez, Mateo Rodriguez, and Ryan Rodriquez; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was held on Monday, January 11th, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. that evening with Pastora Maria Vela officiating. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 12th, at 11:00 a.m. at Eckols Chapel with Pastora Maria Vela officiating. Interment followed in the Runge Latin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Simon De Los Santos, David De Los Santos, Juan De Los Santos, Juan Denzel De Los Santos, Vicente Barrera and Chris Scott.
Eckols Funeral Home
