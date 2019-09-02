Juan Manuel Bryan, 87, of Runge, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Mr. Bryan was born May 6, 1932, in Charco to Juan and Clemencia Mireles Bryan.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rogelio Bryan.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Christina Palomo Bryan of Runge; nine children, Esmeralda (Mike) B. Castro, Beatrice (Adam “Otto”) B. Gonzales, Ermalinda (Ronnie) Bryan and Janet (Alex) Rios, all of Runge, Juan (Florence) M. Bryan Jr. of Kenedy, Lupe (Robert) Pipes of Midland, Edward (Irma) Bryan of Skidmore, Christy Cortez of Austin, Annette (Eloy) Bryan of Karnes City; 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a sister, Demencia Molina of Runge; brothers, Delfino Bryan of Round Rock and Enedino Bryan of Runge; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment will follow in Runge Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Castro, Roger Barraza, Austin Bryan, Robert Pipes III, Derek Bryan, Skyler Cortez, Bryan Winters, Ruben Solis and Michael Rios.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kristofer Bryan, Ethan Cortez, Edward Bryan Jr., Brandon Winters, Rene Solis, Randy Solis and Darin Rios.
Eckols Funeral Home, Kennedy
