Juan Murillo Leal, Jr., age 75, of Pawnee, Texas, passed comfortably in his home in Pawnee, Texas, on August 21, 2020. He was born June 10, 1945, in Karnes City, Texas, to Juan P. Leal, Sr. and Luz Murillo Leal. He and Guadalupe Lopez were married on May 27, 1967.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son Jason Leal; brothers Frank Leal Sr., Porfildio Leal Sr.; and sisters Martina Rodriguez and Juania Reyes, Cornia Pierda. He is survived by his wife Guadalupe Lopez Leal; his children Helen, Lester (Nora) Leal, Larry (Nancy) Leal, Deborah (Benino) Ramirez, and Juan (Angelina) Leal III; grandchildren Andrea, Kayla, Abel Jr., Chance, Chayse, Channing, Chastine, Lil Larry, Gabriella, Alexandria, Celeste and Cecily; brother Augustin Segura; and sister Louisa Ramon; seven great-grandchildren; loved like a daughter Flor Alvarado and her children Jesus, Daniel and Brissa.
Papi worked in the fiberglass manufacturing business in Karnes City for 27 years and for Buddy Smith Drilling for 20 years. He was a dedicated father, man of faith having worked missionary work in Nuevo Laredo and Guadalajara Mexico. He was also a deacon of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Pawnee.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chance Leal, Chayse Leal, Channing Leal, Tom Pierda Jr., A.J. Flores, Jesse Garcia, James Garcia, and Victor Flores. Honorary pallbearers include Eusebio Morales, Russell Hopkins, Rey Medrano, Jason Alaniz Evans, and Lil Larry Leal.
Visitation will be held from 9 AM to 10 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City; the funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday at Rhodes Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
