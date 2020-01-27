Juan Ramon Reyes, 58, of Killeen, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Mr. Reyes was born Nov. 21, 1961, to Ramon and Julia (Medrano) Reyes.
Survivors include his parents; his wife, Sharon Maynard; children, Seth Reyes, Misty (Michael) Ruiz and Marc (Jennifer) Maynard; siblings, Gloria (Felix) Zapata, Ernesto (Gloria) Reyes, Robert (Estella) Reyes and Ramiro Reyes; and grandchildren, Bradley Ruiz, Ryleigh Ruiz, Brighton Maynard, Carson Salvador Reyes and Sofia Olivia Lumaye.
A visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Runge.
The funeral service began there at 2 o’clock. Burial followed at the Runge Latin Cemetery.
