Juanita C. Zapata, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Delfino and Guadalupe Castro on December 27, 1935 in Runge, Tx.
She was a life-long member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Juanita was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She was a great seamstress, sewing most of all her children’s clothing. She was affectionately and loving known as “Mom” to all that knew her. Juanita was an honest woman and would tell you the truth, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She will be dearly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Rodolfo Zapata.
Juanita is survived by her husband Eloy Zapata Sr.; children, Rosalinda Moreno (Juan), Eloy Zapata Jr. (Esperanza), Manuel Arturo Zapata (Isabel), Felicita Reyes, Felix Zapata (Gloria), Carlos Zapata (Maria), Noe Zapata, Francisco Zapata, and Martin Zapata (Tracy). She is also survived by 36 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Runge. A rosary was recited there at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, also at the church. Burial followed at the Runge Latin Cemetery.
