Juanita DeLaGarza, 80, of Karnes City, passed away Sunday, March 15th, 2020.
Mrs. DeLaGarza was born on December 27, 1939 in Pettus, Texas to Gregorio and Rita Garza. She was united in marriage to Adan DeLaGarza on June 16, 1956. They were married for 54 blissful years. Mrs. DeLaGarza was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of St. Elizabeth and St. Cornelius Catholic Church, as well as a member of the Guadalupana’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adan DeLaGarza and son, Adam DeLaGarza.
She is survived by her daughters, Gracie Stewart of Three Rivers and Nancy Strilka and son-in-law, Alex Strilka of San Antonio; granddaughters, Vanessa Stewart, Kayla Strilka, Larissa Strilka, and Lindsey Strilka; sisters, Otilia Gonzales of Poth, Senaida Garcia of San Antonio, Grace Molina of Poth, Yolanda Garza of New Braunfels, Liz Saldana of Poth, and Rose Garcia of San Antonio, as well numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock on Wednesday, March 18 at Eckols Funeral Home in Kenedy.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Kenedy with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment to follow in New Bremen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven Molina, Gregorio Garza III, Jason Garza, Biviano Pastrano, Zeke Garcia Jr. and Eric Johnson.
