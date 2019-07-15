Juanita Duenes Carrijo, 76, of Mission, died Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Mrs. Duenes was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Kenedy to Doroteo and Margarita Lopez Duenes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Judy Froelich.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Frederico Carrijo; daughters, Margaret Segura of Mission and Betty (Paul) Reyna of Houston; sons, Fred (Lee) Carrijo of Hondo and Mark (Cynthia) Carrijo of Houston; grandchildren, Steven, Eric, Richie, Ashlee, Aiden, Mark Jr., Kayla, Justin, Benjamin, Joey, Tabetha, Michael, Giovanni; five great-grandchildren; sister, Abby Gonzalez; brother, Agapito Duenes; and many other family members.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held there beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee.
A reception will follow at Tagueria Los Potros de Jalisco Restaurant.
