Juanita White, 100 years and 7 months, of Runge, Tx passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 14, 1920, in Flaccus to Jack Wade and Anna Perryman Wade.
Juanita was raised in the Flaccus Community, where she attended public school. When she finished elementary school, she attended Runge Public School. Juanita attended church in Flaccus at the Eclato Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. The church later moved to Runge, which was under the leadership of Rev. H. Bacon. She moved to Alice, Tx, as an adult, and became a member of True Light Baptist Church which was under the Leadership of Rev. Gaskin.
When she returned to Runge, she joined Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, which was under the Leadership of Rev. J. Bryant, and later was under the leadership of Re. Black. Juanita was very faithful to her church until her health became a problem.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Willie, Julius, and Adale Wade and Irene Williams; and a niece Evelyn B. Tyrone.
She leaves to cherish her memories; niece, Sharron (John) Ratcliffe; and nephew, Jeff Williams; great-nieces, Deborah (Carlton) Perry, Joyce Tyrone, Shirley Tyrone, Maureen (Carl) Guade of Houston, Tanya (Luis) Rodriguez, Kimberly (Ruben) Acosta and Kristian Ratcliffe of San Antonio. She also leaves behind her dear friends, Meta Sparks and Mickey Kinney, and many other family and friends.
A visitation was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued the following day, October 23, 2020, at Prospect Baptist Church, in Karnes City at 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m, with Rev. B.W. Black officiating. Burial followed at the Runge Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Homer Lott, A.b. Green, Mickey, Roy Shaw, and Raymond Davidson.
Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.