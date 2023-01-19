Judge Robert Henry Thonhoff, Sr., noted author, historian, speaker, emcee, educator, and community leader passed away on January 17, 2023.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at United Methodist Church of Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.rhodesfuneralhomeinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Texas A&M University-San Antonio Archives & Special Collections, One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224 or online @ www.tamusa.edu/archives.