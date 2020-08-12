Julia Cardona Tinoco, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 68. Julia was born on April 26, 1952, in Karnes City, TX to the late Severo Cardona and Sofia Anaya Cardona. During her professional career, Julia was employed as a home health care provider. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mark A. Soliz and Severo Cardona, and by her sister, Belen Cardona. Survivors include her daughter, Candie Tinoco Rubio; grandchildren, Isaiah, Alanah and Matthies; siblings, Ray Cardona, Santos Cardona, Liz Morin, Arnnie Cardona, Frank Soliz, Jr., Fabian Soliz, Tina Pacheco, Clara Nieto, Arlene Cardona, Norma Cardona, Lee Cardona, Olga Medrano, Sylvia Borrego, Maria Arias and Sofie Soliz. A time to visit with the family was held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a memorial service, which began at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
