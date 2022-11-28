The Lord gently took our loved one by the hand on the morning of November 17, 2022 at 10:42 a.m., in Kenedy, TX at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital ER. Julie Janette Sims Foley (Judy) was born in Beeville, TX on November 15, 1958 to Annie M. Brazil and Marion J. Sims.
Judy attended school in Beeville, TX and graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, TX in 1978. After graduation Judy attended Bee County College in Beeville, TX and obtained an associate degree in art then later went back to Bee County College in Beeville, TX for cosmetology. Judy has worked a variety of jobs. The present job in which she was planning to retire December of 2023, where she had been employed by Kenedy Independent School District, for 22 years and 3 months.
Judy loved her job, students, coworkers, and administrators just like her blood family. Judy was very talented in making crafts, drawing, and decorating. Judy became a faithful member of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Karnes City, TX in 1980. Judy loved people, talking, laughing, smiling, staying positive, her friends, and most of all her family; she never met a stranger. Judy was in the McNeal Singers Choir, Sanctuary Choir, Minister & Deacons Wife, Mission II, and Sunday School secretary.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Marion J. Sims, her mother, Annie M. Stovall, sister, Deborah Clay, brothers-in-law Richard Foley & Robert Smith Jr., sister-in-law, Michele Foley, son-in-law, Kendrin Smith, two nieces, and many other loved ones.
Judy leaves to cherish her loving memories: Her devoted husband for 42 years married and 45 years plus together, Anthony C. Foley, Sr., of Kenedy, TX; one-daughter, Toni C. Foley-Smith, of Pflugerville, TX; two-sons, Anthony C. Foley, Jr. (AJ) (Elizabeth), of Beeville, TX; Matthew J. Foley (Adrianna), of Austin, TX; one-sister, Stephanie Sims, of Cincinnati OH; three brothers, Robert Sims & Bubba Stovall, both of Beeville, TX and Michael Langley (Twyla), of Corpus Christi, TX; one grandson, K’Dryn Smith, of Pflugerville, TX; four granddaughters, Ariyah M. Smith & Kayla R. Smith, of Pflugerville, TX; Leighanna R. Foley (whom Judy & Anthony raised in their home like a daughter, not just a granddaughter for 5 years), of Beeville, TX; Brooke Foley, of Corpus Christi, TX; goddaughter/niece, Christen Williams Mayberry, of Kenedy, TX; in-laws, Elmorris Sr. & Carlette Foley, of Kenedy, TX, (raised Judy from the age 22 years old like their own daughter); one-special sister-in-law, Charlotte Foley-Smith, of Kenedy, TX; one-brother-in-law, Elmorris Foley, Jr, of Killeen, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and many many friends. She had some very special friends that she treated like her blood brothers and sisters: Alex Sr. & Janie Rodriquez, Jo Deen Brown, Danny & Deanna Villarreal, all of Kenedy, TX.