Justin Sanders, 43, of Kenedy, Texas, passed away on May 28, 2021 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by close family at the time of his passing.
Justin was predeceased by his birth parents, Bob and Pam. He is survived by his son, Brady Sanders of Aurora, Colorado, parents, Norman and Billie Sanders of Little Elm, Texas, and sister, Amber Reynolds of Frisco Texas. Justin was an avid car enthusiast and spent much of his time fishing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Justin to The Ike Foundation, which introduces and promotes fishing to youth across America.