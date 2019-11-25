Karen Elaine Pollok, 63, of Floresville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, with her husband by her side.
Mrs. Pollok was born Nov. 2, 1956, to George and Karen Lynch in San Antonio. She was a graduate of Churchill High School in San Antonio and Texas State University and married Alex Pollok on June 9, 1984. She held a B.A of education and a M.S of reading. She served as a teacher in Floresville, Poth and Northeast ISD for more than 28 years at the time of her retirement. She volunteered in Floresville ISD and at Kolda Elementary, CCISD and was Catholic by faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Alex of Floresville; a daughter, Emily (Patrick) Schellinger of Corpus Christi; a son, Brian Pollok of Floresville; grandsons, Liam and Connor Schellinger; a sister, Patricia (Christopher) Nelson of Potomac Falls, Virginia; and brothers, Bryan Lynch of Houston and Gary Lynch of North Lincolnshire, UK.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City with a rosary recited immediately following,.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10:30 that morning. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Bordovsky, Craig Bordovsky, Bryan Lynch, Patrick Schellinger, Brian Pollok and Chris Nelson.
